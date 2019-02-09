LEEDS, Maine — The Maine State Police have identified a man whose body who was found in Leeds on Saturday. Police are calling the death suspicious.

Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland says the man was found on the Bernie Hartford Road by a couple riding on their ATV around 5 p.m.

The couple notified the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office, where deputies asked State Police to assist them.

Nadi Hagi-Mohamed, 31, from Minnesota was identified by fingerprints and by a family member in that state.

McCausland said Hagi-Mohamed had been arrested on cocaine charges in Rochester, MN in mid-July and had recently relocated to Lewiston-Auburn.

According to the Post Bulletin in Minnesota, Hagi-Mohamed was charged with felony first-degree drug sales.

The Post Bulletin reported Rochester, Minnesota police conducted a controlled buy using a confidential informant and picked up Hagi-Mohamed a short time later.

The Post Bulletin said Hagi-Mohamed was in possession of 16 grams of suspected crack cocaine on him as well as $1,900 in cash, according to court records. The Post Bulletin said the money used in the controlled buy was found in the vehicle.

An autopsy was completed Sunday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta, but the cause of death is not being released at this time.

Detectives and evidence technicians spent Sunday in Leeds gathering evidence along a woods road where the man's body was discovered Saturday.

Detectives now are conducting interviews with anyone who has had contact with him in recent weeks.

Anyone with information regarding Hagi-Mohamed's death is asked to call the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.