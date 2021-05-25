Marilyn Manson wanted by NH police for alleged assault during 2019 concert

Gilford police said Tuesday that Manson has an active arrest warrant stemming from an incident at an Aug. 2019 concert in New Hampshire.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Singer Marilyn Manson has a warrant out for his arrest in New Hampshire stemming from an incident at one of his 2019 concerts.

According to a Facebook post from the Gilford Police Department on Tuesday, Brian Hugh Warner, Manson's government name, is wanted on two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault for allegedly assaulting a videographer standing in the stage pit area while onstage at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18, 2019.

Police said Manson and his team are aware of the warrant but have yet to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges. A Class A misdemeanor in NH can carry a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $2,000.00 or less.

This is not the first time Manson's been in the news for alleged abuse or assault. Multiple women have accused him of the act, but he has never been criminally charged.