Man pleads guilty to conspiracy, robbery in violent home invasion in York

PORTLAND, Maine — A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal conspiracy and robbery charges in connection to a violent home invasion in York in August 2019.

Derek Daprato of Hooksett, New Hampshire, was one of four men who planned a home invasion to rob marijuana and the proceeds of the sale of marijuana from the resident, prosecutors said.

They traveled to the home where two co-conspirators, armed with guns and wearing masks, waited in the woods until the victim got home and then engaged in a fight, according to a release from Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark.

During the fight, a gun was fired, and a bullet hit the victim in the lower abdomen, requiring emergency surgery.

The two co-conspirators fled, Clark said.

Daprato faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the two charges. A sentencing date has not yet been set.