Crime

Man pleads guilty to conspiracy, robbery in violent home invasion in York

Derek Drapato, 34, of Hooksett, NH, pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and robbery charges following an August 2019 home invasion, in which a man was shot.
Federal court sentencing

PORTLAND, Maine — A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal conspiracy and robbery charges in connection to a violent home invasion in York in August 2019.

Derek Daprato of Hooksett, New Hampshire, was one of four men who planned a home invasion to rob marijuana and the proceeds of the sale of marijuana from the resident, prosecutors said. 

They traveled to the home where two co-conspirators, armed with guns and wearing masks, waited in the woods until the victim got home and then engaged in a fight, according to a release from Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark. 

During the fight, a gun was fired, and a bullet hit the victim in the lower abdomen, requiring emergency surgery.

The two co-conspirators fled, Clark said.

Daprato faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the two charges. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the York Police Department and York County Sheriff's Office.

