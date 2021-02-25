Man charged with child rape volunteered with senior college

Reynold 'Rey' Buono is charged with sexually assaulting boys in Massachusetts and New York.

PORTLAND, Maine — A retired drama teacher accused of sexually assaulting boys in Massachusetts and New York was allowed to teach in a senior-citizen program affiliated with the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston Auburn campus.

USM staff and faculty members are subject to criminal background checks but they're not required for volunteers like 75-year-old Reynold “Rey” Buono.

The senior college’s board severed connections with him upon learning of the charges pending in Massachusetts.

Buono admitted to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy at Milton Academy and was fired, the Boston Globe reported.

He was extradited to the U.S. from Thailand in 2018 and has been free on $50,000 bond while awaiting trial, according to the Boston Globe.