Maine funeral worker sentenced for stealing jewelry from body

MAINE, USA — A former funeral home worker has been sentenced to three months in prison for stealing and selling the wedding bands and engagement ring of a deceased 102-year-old woman.
The Portland Press Herald reports that 51-year-old Stuart Weston pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge and was sentenced on Feb. 11.
He worked for Autumn Green Funeral Home in Alfred and has since been fired. NEWS CENTER Maine reported the daughter of Laura Wood said she went to a pawn shop in the area when the funeral home did not have any of her mother's jewelry. She found the rings there.
Authorities were able to issue a warrant for Weston's arrest based on security footage and shop records.