Maine fishermen charged with falsifying herring industry records

PORTLAND, Maine — Prosecutors charged a group of fishermen with federal conspiracy and other charges stemming from an investigation into the sale of unreported herring.

Prosecutors said Friday five fishermen from Maine, New Hampshire, and one corporation were named in the indictment.

Prosecutors say the defendants have been charged with conspiracy, mail fraud, and obstruction of justice stemming from a scheme to sell the Atlantic herring and falsify fishing records.

They say the owners, captains, and crew involved in the conspiracy sold more than 2.6 million pounds of herring that was not reported to federal authorities per regulations.

Read the full indictment below: