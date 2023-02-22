Maine man charged in alleged involvement in Capitol riot

Court documents allege Christopher Maurer, 45, pushed against the police line and swung a large pole at officers who were defending "the tunnel."

PORTLAND, Maine — A man was arrested Wednesday morning in Westbrook on charges related to his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Christopher Maurer, 45, formerly of Biddeford, has been charged with two felonies and five misdemeanors on allegations of his involvement during the U.S. Capitol riot 25 months ago that disrupted a joint session of Congress to count and confirm the electoral votes in the election of President Joe Biden, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The two felonies are civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon.

The five misdemeanors are listed as follows:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings

Engaging in an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds or buildings

Court documents allege Maurer pushed against police and swung a large pole at officers who were defending "the tunnel," which is an entrance to the U.S. Capitol on the Lower West Terrace, the release stated.

"After reaching the police line, Maurer attempted to pull a police shield and/or strike police officers who were helping another rioter experiencing a medical emergency," according to the release. Maurer reportedly left the tunnel shortly after.

About 90 minutes later, court records indicate Maurer reportedly re-entered the tunnel and deployed pepper spray at officers while he "screamed at [them] and made obscene gestures." He then reportedly picked up "what appeared to be a long metal pipe or pole from the ground and swung it at the front line of officers at the tunnel before leaving the tunnel area again," according to the release.

Maurer's case is being prosecuted by the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Columbia with assistance from the U.S. attorney's office for Maine, and it is being investigated by the FBI's Boston Field office and the FBI's Washington Field Office with assistance from the Westbrook Police Department, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Maurer was scheduled to hold an initial appearance in court Wednesday in Maine.

Read the full court document here: