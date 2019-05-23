LIMERICK, Maine — Two suspects linked by law enforcement investigators to last week's robbery at a Limerick variety store were found Tuesday in Montana.

Limerick Village Variety on Main Street was robbed May 15 by an armed man who got away on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

RELATED: Armed man robs Limerick Village Variety

After receiving dozens of leads, York County Sheriff Bill King said investigating deputies and Maine state troopers with assistance from Cape Elizabeth police identified two probable suspects: Connor McGlone of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and Puamae’ole "Pua" Degrandis of Cape Elizabeth.

Degrandis, 20, had left her Cape Elizabeth home with her grandmother's vehicle, investigators said, and did so without permission.

Warrants were sought and obtained by deputies and troopers, charging 22-year-old McGlone with robbery and Degrandis with accomplice to robbery.

A national alert was then issued for both suspects in which Degrandis' grandmother's vehicle was detailed.

Tuesday afternoon, McGlone and Degrandis were pulled over while headed west on I-90 near Missoula in the grandmother's vehicle.

Both were taken into custody by state highway patrol without incident and taken to Sanders County Jail in Thompson Falls.

As of Thursday, the pair was awaiting extradition to Maine.