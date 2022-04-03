Lewiston man, Auburn armed robbery suspect arrested in New Hampshire after high-speed pursuit

Ahmed Duale, 27, was arrested in Greenland, NH, and is now facing multiple charges in both Maine and New Hampshire.

AUBURN, Maine — Ahmed Duale, 27, of Lewiston was arrested Sunday afternoon after he led police on a high-speed pursuit that began in Auburn and ended in New Hampshire.

According to Maine State Police, Duale was identified as a suspect in an armed robbery in Auburn earlier in the day. The agency said it took several calls from a man who was later identified himself as Duale as he traveled south on I-95.

Both Maine and New Hampshire State Police said Duale evaded cruisers on the interstate by traveling at high speeds and weaving in and out of lanes of travel. A spokesperson for the New Hampshire State Police said he traveled the wrong way on the interstate and crossed the center median when he crossed the border.

Duale was taken into custody without incident in New Hampshire after he stopped the car in Greenland and was then brought to the Rockingham County Jail and will face multiple charges in New Hampshire.