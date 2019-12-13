PORTLAND, Maine — Tyreek Rankins of Lewiston was arrested on Friday just after 1:30 a.m. when he waved a handgun during a fight in front of Marks Place, an Old Port Bar.

Police were called to the area around 1:20 a.m. when an armed security guard, driving a marked patrol vehicle saw Rankins pointing a handgun at staff and patrons that were in front of the bar.

The security guard called the police and then watched him flee in a black BMW while on the phone with 911.

Responding officers located the BMW parked and unoccupied on Union Street near Middle Street. Rankin was located a short time later on Fore Street and he was taken into custody without incident.

Rankins BMW was impounded and detectives are writing a warrant to be able to search the vehicle for the gun.

Rankin was charged with three counts of Reckless Conduct with a Firearm and one count of Threatening Display of a Firearm.

Rankins was being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $20,000 Cash Bail.

Investigators are still looking into what preceded the altercation. If anyone has any information that could help police, please call (207) 874-8575.