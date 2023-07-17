Two charged with attempted murder after shooting in Lamoine

One man was seriously injured in the shooting, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. He was found walking wounded on a road in Ellsworth.

LAMOINE, Maine — Two men have been charged with attempted murder after another man was seriously injured in a shooting in Lamoine on Friday night.

Dimitry Dubrovsky, 29, of Bar Harbor, and Duncan Haass, 30, of Lamoine, were both charged with "attempted murder and other crimes," the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a release Monday.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Stolt Road, according to the release. Officials said someone reported an altercation, gunshots, and people fleeing the scene.

Maine State Police, Bar Harbor police, and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and identified two suspects, but the victim was not immediately located. Soon after, however, a 911 caller reported that Spencer Trott, 37, was walking wounded on Bayside Road in Ellsworth, according to the release.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office arrived with EMS personnel to find Trott, who had been staying at the home on Stolt Road, suffering from a gunshot wound, the release stated. He was taken to Northern Light Maine Coast Memorial Hospital before being taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. His injuries were serious and, as of Monday, he had stable vital signs, officials said.

Further investigation resulted in the arrests of Dubrovsky and Haass, the release stated. Both men are expected to make their initial court appearances at 1 p.m. Monday via Zoom.