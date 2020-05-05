SANFORD, Maine — Game Wardens plan to resume searching Estes Lake in Sanford for Kenneth Ham, 56, of Hollis who has supposedly drowned after the canoe he was in with two others flipped over at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Ham was in the bow of the canoe and was headed out fishing with his 8-year-old son and a friend.. When Ham turned around to adjust his son’s life jacket, the canoe flipped over, throwing all three in the water approximately 150 yards from shore.

A witness on shore called 911, and rescue personnel were able to launch a boat and rescue the 8-year-old boy who was wearing a life jacket, and Ham’s friend who was clinging to the canoe. They had been in the water over 35 minutes before they were rescued.

Rescuers were unable to locate Ham and continued searching until dark.

The Maine Warden Service dive team is scheduled to begin searching for Ham Tuesday morning at approximately 8:00 a.m.

This story will be updated.

RELATED: 4 die after trying to take a selfie at a dam popular with tourists in India

RELATED: Woman charged with letting her dog drown

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist