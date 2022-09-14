Equipment and vehicle stolen in Farmington have been recovered

Two juveniles have been charged with theft and criminal mischief in connection with items stolen from Mount Blue TV and a stolen vehicle.

FARMINGTON, Maine — Approximately $10,000 of stolen video equipment has been returned to its rightful owners in Farmington, and two juveniles are charged with the crime.

Andre Cormier, who runs Mount Blue TV, said he walked into the station's office on the University of Maine at Farmington campus Sunday and realized something was off.

"You walk in, and you get that feeling that something’s not right in the room," he recalled, standing in the middle of the quiet studio Monday. "I went from being like, 'Why is there a mess?' to, 'Oh, things are missing.'"

Someone had gone in, Cormier said, without forcing a door open and left with two cameras, battery chargers, and a live streaming unit, altogether worth upwards of $10,000.

Cormier was not the sole victim. The professor who teaches in the room next to the TV studio came out into the hallway and said someone took her computer dongles, which are adapters she uses to connect her laptop to the campus monitors.

A campus spokesperson also said multiple classrooms had been reported burglarized or vandalized, and police were looking for a 2015 Subaru Forester stolen from a lot outside the building where MBTV broadcasts.

The University of Maine at Farmington said in a release Tuesday that the stolen items were recovered and police charged two juveniles with theft and criminal mischief in connection with the items stolen from MBTV and the stolen vehicle.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges are pending, according to the university.