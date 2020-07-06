BANGOR, Maine — Police officials say a man is being treated at a Bangor hospital after being shot early Sunday morning.

The man was found with a gunshot wound around 230 Sunday morning, according to Bangor police.

24-yr-old Benjamin Bowman of Dixmont was found and arrested a few hours later.

Police say Bowman is charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault, a Class A crime, and Reckless Conduct with a Firearm, a Class B crime.

The investigation continues, but police say they are unlikely to release any other information Sunday.

