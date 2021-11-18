Defendants scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in alleged conspiracy to illegally cultivate and sell marijuana

12 defendants charged in the case are expected to appear in United States District Court in Bangor over Zoom.

BANGOR, Maine — Twelve defendants allegedly involved in a conspiracy to illegally cultivate and sell marijuana at Narrow Gauge Distributors from 2016 through July 2020 are scheduled to be back in court Thursday.

The twelve defendants set to be arraigned are Lucas Sirois of Farmington, the alleged leader of the criminal operation; David Burgess, a former Rangeley selectman; Bradley Scovil, a former Franklin County sheriff's deputy; Derrick Doucette, another former Franklin County sheriff's deputy; James McLamb, an Oxford County sheriff's deputy and Dixfield town manager; Kevin Lemay, a Wilton police officer; Alisa Sirois, the estranged wife of Lucas Sirois; Robert Sirois, Lucas' father; Brandon Dagnese, the alleged dealer who would allegedly sell the marijuana out of state; Ryan Nezol of Farmington; and Kenneth Allen, Lucas Sirois' tax preparer.

Sirois is the alleged leader of the criminal organization. He's currently out on bail. According to the criminal complaint, Sirois allegedly used his drug money to corrupt members of local law enforcement and town government.

Two of the attorneys representing Sirois told NEWS CENTER Maine their client will plead not guilty to the charges brought against him at Thursday's arraignment.

Timothy Parlatore, who is representing Sirois, said after the arraignment, the government will be required to provide the defense with evidence collected against them. Parlatore said motions are then filled based on that evidence.

“There may be some things off the normal track where we’re intending to file a motion, relatively early on, for an injunction," Parlatore said. "The Department of Justice is not able to expend any funds in the prosecution of anybody who is acting in accordance with state medical marijuana laws. If we’re able to show, as I expect that we will, that everything mister Sirois did was in accordance with Maine state law, then the prosecution will be adjoined and then the case will end at that point.”

Another suspect in this case, Kayla Alves, who, at the time charges were filed, was a Franklin County assistant district attorney, will not be arraigned Thursday. She is accused of telling a defendant in the case, former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Scovil, he was under investigation.

Alves is also accused of tampering with evidence for deleting incriminating text messages.