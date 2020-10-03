MADAWASKA, Maine — Two controversial former residents of St. Agatha have been arrested by the Aroostook County Sheriff's Deputies on warrants from Tennessee. Gary Blankenship and Brittany Dixon are awaiting possible extradition in the Aroostook County Jail.

On Monday, March 9 deputies arrested the pair, without incident, at a residence in Madawaska after discovering the two were wanted in Tennessee. Authorities in the southern state asked Maine law enforcement to arrest the pair.

The Aroostook County Sheriff's office says they were already talking to Blankenship and Dixon when the warrants from Tennesee for car theft and hindering a secured creditor, which is a class E felony, were discovered.

Blakenship was recently evicted from his St. Agatha rental and was staying with friends in Madawaska at the time of his arrest, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Blankenship made headlines in Maine when the alleged cult leader, who moved to St. Agatha in the last year, encouraged his supporters to follow him.

