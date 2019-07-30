BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a domestic violence charge.

On Monday, detectives from the Bangor Police Department got a tip and began investigating 37-year-old Matthew Pete, Bangor Police Lt. Brent Beaulieu said. Pete allegedly was in possession of a firearm, which was a violation due to his criminal history.

Lt. Beaulieu said Bangor detectives, along with members of the Bangor Police Special Response team and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, executed search warrants on Outer Hammond Street during the afternoon and evening of July 30.

Beaulieu said, as a result, Mr. Pete was arrested on the possession of a firearm charge, along with a domestic violence terrorizing charge due to information received during the investigation.

Pete is being held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail.