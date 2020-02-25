BANGOR, Maine — The most recent data on human trafficking in Maine paints a picture of a prevalent problem. The National Human Trafficking Resource Center reports dozens of cases of trafficking going back to 2007.

Now, the Bangor International Airport and the city council are pledging their support to be leaders in stopping it and joining hundreds of other transportation agencies' efforts to stop human trafficking.

"We'll be training our staff so they know what to recognize and certainly what to do in certain situations," Tony Caruso, Bangor International Airport Director said.

Airport officials brought this opportunity to the Bangor City Council that on Monday night unanimously voted in support of working to lessen the threat.

According to the International Labor Organization, more than 20 million people are today in forced labor or prostitution around the world.

Now, transportation agencies across the country are pledging to reduce that number.

"I think it's huge to be a part of a movement like that and just the more and more municipalities that are saying this is important to us, we are paying attention," City Council Chair, Clare Davitt said.

Now that the city of Bangor has joined the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking initiative, resources will be available, including training and education, policy development, and public awareness.

RELATED: Surviving 'The Life': Survivors of sex trafficking say Maine's system is broken

RELATED: Surviving 'The Life': Maine a 'source state' for sex traffickers

RELATED: Feds: Maine is a 'source state' for sex traffickers