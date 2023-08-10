Auburn police standoff ends peacefully after several hours

When police made contact with the suspect by phone, he reportedly stated to police another man was still in the home and was his "hostage and only collateral."

AUBURN, Maine — A police standoff in Auburn ended peacefully early Thursday morning after several hours.

At about 11:45 p.m., police responded to a report that a man who was the subject of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug trafficking was staying at a home on Poland Spring Road, the Auburn Police Department said in a news release.

James Bourgoin, 38, was also known to have an outstanding felony warrant for probation revocation, according to the release.

When police arrived at the scene, they knocked on the door and the homeowner answered. Officers were able to confirm Bourgoin's presence, as well as that he was in possession of a firearm, the release stated.

"Officers removed the homeowner and another male, taking them to a safe location," the release said. "Officers also learned of another male that was still inside with Bourgoin and attempted to call the male out of the home using the public announcement system (PA system), but he did not exit."

Eventually, police made contact with Bourgoin by phone, where Bourgoin reportedly stated to police the other man was still in the home and was his "hostage and only collateral," police said.

After several hours of negotiation, both men exited the home and peacefully surrendered to police around 4 a.m.

"Bourgoin was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation," the release said. "Officers seized a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun with a loaded magazine, 18 grams of crystal methamphetamine, five grams of fentanyl, 26 Suboxone strips, two Suboxone in pill form, a digital scale, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking."

As a result, Bourgoin was charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine (Class A), aggravated trafficking of fentanyl (Class A), unlawful possession of methamphetamine (Class B), unlawful possession of fentanyl (Class C), unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon (Class C), creating a police standoff (Class E), and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (Class D), according to the release.

The Auburn Fire Department and Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office assisted with this incident.