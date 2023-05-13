Several fights break out in front of restaurant after 21-year-old shot in Waterville

While investigating the shooting incident, fights broke out in front of the Cancun Restaurant on Silver Street Extension, police said.

WATERVILLE, Maine — A 21-year-old man was shot, and a Massachusetts man was arrested following multiple fights in front of a restaurant Friday night in Waterville.

Patrol officers reported to the area of Silver Street Extension right before midnight after hearing gunshots. Officers found a man who with a gunshot wound to his leg, Waterville Police Department Interim Chief of Police William L Bonney said in a news release.

The man's injuries were not considered life-threatening, and he reportedly would not cooperate with police, Bonney added.

After the shooting, witnesses reported seeing a man run toward Water Street, Bonney said. During the shooting investigation, multiple fights broke out in front of the Cancun Restaurant on Silver Street Extension.

Bonney said the Waterville Police Department requested help from the Fairfield, Oakland, and Winslow Police Departments, as well as Kennebec Sheriff’s Officers and Maine State Police troopers.

Officers were able to stop the fights, and one person was arrested for failure to disperse.

This shooting incident remains under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Waterville Police Department at 207-680-4700.