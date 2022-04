The Maine Warden Service learned Tuesday that a black bear had been shot and killed, then dumped off a bridge in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Maine — A Maine organization is offering a $2,000 reward for information about a black bear that was shot and killed and dumped off a bridge into the Dead River.

The Maine Warden Service was notified about the bear on Tuesday, according to a release from Maine Operation Game Thief Chairman Greg T. Sirpis.