TD Beach to Beacon 10K celebrating its 25th year

This year, the 6.2-mile race will happen on Saturday, Aug. 5 from Crescent Beach State Park to the Portland Head Light in Cape Elizabeth.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — We're getting closer to the annual TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race. It's happening on the first Saturday of August, just over three weeks away.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the race, and more than 8,000 people are registered to run.

Each year, the scenic race held in Cape Elizabeth needs about 800 volunteers to make it happen.

People from all over New England and throughout the world come to Maine for the race. It begins on Route 77 near the entrance of Crescent Beach State Park, winds along tree-lined streets and past breathtaking ocean vistas, and ends in Fort Williams Park at historic Portland Head Light, the most photographed lighthouse in the world.

Thousands of spectators cheer runners along the route and at the finish. In 2021, more than 2,000 runners participated in the race’s only virtual TD Beach to Beacon 10K.

The popular annual race debuted in 1998 with 2,408 runners crossing the finish line.

More than $90,000 in prize money is awarded to the top finishers and place winners in various categories for men and women, and a separate $30,000 donation is provided to a designated beneficiary each year by TD Bank. This year's beneficiary is Valo Maine, a nonprofit that helps Maine teens with their mental well-being.

The iconic event is managed by DMSE Sports of Woburn, Massachusetts. Along with the TD Beach to Beacon 10K, DMSE assists the Boston Athletic Association with managing the Boston Marathon and other high-profile sports events.

For more information about the race, or if you are interested in one of the few remaining bibs, click here.

