Portland’s Equality Community Center to host grand opening on Oct. 16

The Equality Community Center is holding its grand opening on Sunday. There will be a ribbon cutting and a block party to celebrate.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Equality Community Center, a space for a wide array of LGBTQ+ and social justice values-aligned nonprofit organizations, will host the grand opening of its new home on Sunday.

The center is at 15 Casco St., and the grand opening starts at 11:30 am with a block party, a ribbon cutting, music, a neighborhood BBQ, giveaways, and family activities.

Among the guests speaking at the ceremony will include Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, Portland city councilor Andrew Zarro, South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac, and Portland’s Poet Laureate Maya Willams.

The ECC’s capital campaign will kick off at the ceremony as well. With the campaign currently at $2 million, the hope is to reach a goal of $4 million to complete renovations to 15 Casco St. and conduct site planning for a new affordable housing building adjacent to the center that will serve LGBTQ+ older adults and other marginalized communities.

When the project is completed, it will be the first of its kind in New England: a community center with programming, community services, and housing all on one campus for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

For details about the Grand Opening Block Party, click here.

For more info about the ECC’s Building and Supporting Community Capital Campaign, click here.

NEWS CENTER Maine is a proud sponsor of The ECC's grand opening.