How a program in Portland is helping local seniors stay active and find community

Portland's parks, recreation, and facilities department has been running the "62+ Program" for more than a decade. About 500 seniors are on the mailing list.

PORTLAND, Maine — It's hard to beat autumn afternoons in Maine. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, that sentiment was clear, as locals and tourists climbed aboard Casco Bay Lines' Wabanaki ferry for a three-hour mailboat ride.

Sitting among the crowd, wrapped in seasonal jackets and listening to the steady hum of the boat, was a special group of about 20 people. They're part of what some may call an exclusive club in Portland, because it only lets you in if you're 62 years or older. The 62+ Program has been around for more than a decade, and organizers with the parks, recreation, and facilities department said they have about 500 people on the mailing list.

"I think our seniors are human beings that are far too often overlooked and far too often forgotten," Alyssa Hadley, the recreation leader for the 62+ Program, said. "They have so much wisdom and so many stories to still share with us."

For Hadley, this work is new. She took on the position in August after moving to Portland this summer. She said she used to work in a parks and rec environment, but that was with toddlers. So far, though, she said she's pleased with the switch.

"The community I am blessed to be able to get to work with are just a hoot," Hadley said. "I’ve got troublemakers. I’ve got funny ones."

One of the "funny ones" making her laugh on Wednesday was Douglas McDonald, who started coming to the program in March after seeing a flyer in his building. McDonald is from Boston but has lived in Portland for a couple of decades. He said he never had time to explore Maine because of work, which is why he enjoys this program. He said it also helps him stay active, which he thinks is important.

"Otherwise, you would get into a deep depression and anxiety and just say, 'Well, nobody wants me. Nobody wants me to do anything,'" McDonald said.

The 62+ Program allows seniors to do a range of activities from going to baseball games and the theater to hiking to visiting places like farms and gardens. Members can just drive themselves to the destination, or they can request a ride on one of the program's busses. Hadley said a local ride costs $4, a ride a bit outside of Portland costs $5, and a ride more than 1.5 hours outside of Portland costs $7. The bus can either pick people up at their home, or they can meet at Marginal Way.

"I like the way they pick us up at our home. They call us a day in advance and tell us what time we’re picked up," Tom Ayling, 76, said.

"I love the fact that they’ll pick you up at your door, so you don’t have to worry about parking. That’s a real bonus," Valerie Hadley, 80, said.

Phil Gignac has been a programmer with the 62+ Program for 10 years. He said they typically do between three and four events per week on weekdays and weekends. Gignac said sometimes there are more activities in the summer and fewer in the winter because of the weather.

"[Today] I had one of them say they’re so happy to see the program back up and running," Gignac said Wednesday, noting the 62+ Program stopped for a while because of COVID-19. "They rely on [this program]. They’re in the house all the time being cooped up. They don’t want to be cooped up. They want to be out enjoying the activities."

"It’s really wonderful. It has changed my life, to tell you the truth," Jack Gelfand, 78, said.