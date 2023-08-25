New owners of Hampden Congregational Church vow to keep food cupboard open

Maine Savings Federal Credit Union is the new owner of the property that once was a convening space for the Hampden Congregational Church.

HAMPDEN, Maine — A church that once served the community of Hampden closed its doors for good in June, but one of its vital services will continue to operate.



The site is also home to the Hampden Food Cupboard. The new owners say they plan to keep the food pantry open to continue serving families, as it has been for 30 years.

Maine Savings participates with the Good Shepherd Food Bank and donates to the Maine Credit Union League’s Ending Hunger Campaign and the Hampden Food Cupboard.

The pantry supplies about 70 families per week. Vanessa Madore, CEO and president of Maine Savings has had ties since childhood to the property and attended vacation bible school at the church.

When the building went up for sale, Madore pitched her idea to save the space to the credit union's board of directors, and they were sold on the idea.

“I started to feel a calling that this perhaps was a good opportunity for Maine Savings to impact our community, historic preservation, and ensure that we can support the food cupboard,” Madore explained.

Maine Savings plans to work with local and national historic preservation groups to keep the integrity of the structure of the pews intact.

A few upgrades are planned for the roof, and a new elevator installed is making the space more ADA-accessible. The nave will be fitted to host concerts, weddings, lectures, and community gatherings while keeping the Hampden Food Cupboard open for families who need it.

Longtime parishioner and director of the food cupboard Suzanne Hahn says it was like winning the lottery.

“It is a tremendous win for the food cupboard, not just be able to stay, but to stay in the building with someone who not only supported the food cupboard for decades but has a passion for this mission,” Hahn expressed.

The parsonage next door will be preserved and reimaged for use potentially by a nonprofit for office space and conference rooms.

Owners hope renovations will be completed by the end of next year.