My Place Teen Center has been helping kids in Maine for 25 years

The center serves 80 to 100 kids a day at its Westbrook and new Biddeford location. Now, kids who spent time at the center are paying it forward as staff members.

WESTBROOK, Maine — While many Maine students have a safe home to return to when the final school bell of the day rings, others don't have that luxury.

My Place Teen Center opened its doors in Westbrook 25 years ago to allow local kids to come together, hang out, and escape from whatever may be troubling them.

The organization opened its new location in Biddeford last September. CEO Donna Dwyer said that 80 to 100 kids take advantage of free programs every day between the two centers.

The Westbrook location is open five hours a day, five days a week, all year. Each student is also served a hot meal every day.

"So, these are meals the kids probably aren’t eating anywhere else, and they’re homemade and nutritious," Dwyer said Thursday.

The multi-floor space in Westbrook has pool tables, ping-pong tables, a place for arts and crafts, and a working kitchen for use. Dwyer said kids can also speak to mentors about any problems they may be having in their lives.

"[We're] not only taking care of them now, and ensuring that they’re loved, and fed, and mentored now, but [we help shape] what kind of adult they’re going to be in the future," Dwyer added.

Many kids spend years coming to the center every day after school. Dylan Bernard and Keegan McLoy were just two who found comfort there.

"I was kind of having a hard time in middle school, a really hard time. I didn’t want to do work or do anything," Bernard said.

Bernard said a guidance counselor told him about the center and he felt a connection to the space right away. He said he was able to talk about things in his life with staff members and knew he could trust them.

"I needed to get out of my house more," McLoy said.

For 10 years, McLoy got out of his house and came to the center with friends. He said spending time with other kids and staff members allowed him to be more social outside of the space and outside of school.

The two teenagers decided to return to My Place Teen Center as youth staff members after becoming recent high school graduates.

"I want to be able to help as well, the way those people helped me," Bernard said.

In her 12th year with the center, Dwyer is starting to see more of these full-circle stories.

"There’s nothing that makes our hearts explode more when those young adults ... really affirm how important and integral My Place Teen Center was to their lives," she added.

Dwyer said the need for safe spaces for Maine kids is crucial now as the COVID-19 pandemic altered years of their social development.

Along the walls of the center hang resources and posters, reminding kids to do their part to prevent bullying, and know what to do when a friend needs help with their mental health.

For 25 years, My Place Teen Center has provided a sense of normalcy, safety, and purpose. Dwyer said they won't be slowing down anytime soon.