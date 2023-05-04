Mainers working hard to close meal gap across the state

It's the work of hundreds of volunteers in the state that help Mainers bring food off pantry shelves to the dinner table.

HAMPDEN, Maine — According to Feeding America, one in ten Mainers is facing food insecurity. That's why hundreds are turning to volunteerism to help put a damper on the meal gap in the state.

Volunteers work tirelessly at the Good Shepherd Food Bank's Hampden Distribution Center to sort, package, and distribute pallets of food for more than 600 food pantries, cupboards, homeless shelters, and more across Maine.

"This is my favorite task to do here cause for every box I [or] we build, we know it's going to a family who needs it. And that's a really good feeling," volunteer Mary Fernandez said.

Last year, volunteers packed over 60,000 Commodity Supplemental Food Program boxes and sorted through more than 1,500,000 pounds of food.

A huge thanks to everyone who has donated thus far on NEWS CENTER Maine’s Feed Maine Telethon today!



Tune in to see how volunteers work to help thousands of Mainers get food on the table, right now at 5 pic.twitter.com/fd7v6zLQFl — Caroline LeCour (@lecournews) May 4, 2023

Fernandez started volunteering at the distribution center not too long ago and has enjoyed her time directly giving back to those in a tough situation.

"We [volunteers] share the same goal, and that's helping others," Fernandez added.

Currently, over 180,000 Mainers rely on Good Shepherd Food Bank and its network of partners, like the Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard right down the road.

After the end of increased SNAP benefits this past February, on top of the rising price of heat and groceries, Director Sue Hahn says she's seen an increase in families visiting.

"In an average week right now, the number has jumped close to 70 families," Hahn said. "Many families that we have not served for months and years have returned."

Hahn knows first-hand the importance of the time and donations of volunteers that make the most impact on local food cupboards.

"Without that assistance, it would be much more difficult for an individual food pantry to help their community," Hahn added.