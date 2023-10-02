Maine seniors bus to the box office to see '80 for Brady'

Some 45 residents of Atria Senior Living enjoyed an afternoon at Smitty's Cinema to watch "80 for Brady."

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Even though the Patriots aren't in the big game this year, one of New England's best Super Bowl wins is being revived at the box office.

"80 for Brady" features a group of senior friends and football fans trying to see Tom Brady play during the Super Bowl in 2017. The friends are played by Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.

Today, another group of seniors went to check it out.

A total of 45 residents of Atria Senior Living in Kennebunk were happy to board a bus to the movies.

"Smitty's was great enough to help us with a discount and VIP Tour Charter subsidized the bus ride, so it's really a community event," Mike Conway said. He's the community sales director for Atria Kennebunk.

Conway said getting residents together helps them feel more connected, and overall live more meaningfully.

Friday's event? Popcorn and soda and an afternoon feature of "80 for Brady" and to have a chance to reminisce about that special Super Bowl in which the Patriots came back from a deep deficit to beat the Falcons.

Residents like Patricia White were looking forward to an outing after a few long pandemic years.

When asked how long she's been a Patriots fan, White said, "For as long as my parents said I should, if you want the truth."

Most of those joining the trip were Patriots fans, although others grew up watching another team.

We asked Diane Newton if she was a New England fan, having grown up in Somerville. She admits they didn't exist when she started watching football, but she's now a fan of Tom Brady.

"Oh yeah he's pretty good," Newton said.