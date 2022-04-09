Green Home + Energy Show returns after a two-year pandemic pause

The South Portland event drew vendors from solar energy, heat pump, and air quality companies and the event featured an Electric Car Expo

It's been two years since the Green Home + Energy show was held at the Point Community Center in South Portland. The last two events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show featured 50 vendors from a wide range of industries including solar energy, heat pumps, and air quality insulation. There were also 14 workshops for people to sign up for.

“You know, to have all these experts here in one place is a phenomenal opportunity," Heather Chandler, the Owner, and Producer of the Green Home + Energy Show said. “And I think it’s just a time that people are much more interested in these topics and they want to know about how to save money on their energy costs. And they’re really curious about electric vehicles.”

Ticket sales from the event will go to the non-profit Window Dressers. Event organizers select a local non-profit to support with proceeds from the show. Window Dressers trains, supplies, and supports teams of community volunteers to build insulating window inserts for households in their own community.