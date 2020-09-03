MAINE, Maine — Do you love hockey?

Want to spend an afternoon watching your favorite sport all while giving back to the local community?

Checking for Charity is a yearly fundraiser put on by the South Portland Professional Firefighters L14676 which benefits their charitable funds account.

RELATED: Checking for Charity returns for 4th year

The event is the largest fundraiser the South Portland Professional Firefighters conduct each year. All of the money raised is donated to a variety of non-profit organizations and charities. Although some money is donated to larger organizations, the vast majority of the money is donated to local groups.

The 4th annual Checking for Charity event takes place on

March 15 at Troubh Ice Areana, Portland Maine from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Game 1: 12:00 pm - South Portland Firefighters and South Portland High School Alumni Game

Game 2: 1:00 pm - South Portland Middle School Red and White game

Game 3: 2:00pm - The Maine Has Been's Former Pro Showdown

Courtesy Mike Norton

Admission is free. Donations are accepted at the door.

RELATED: SPFD Checking For Charity

RELATED: South Portland firefighters will be 'Checking for Charity' on Saturday

NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to be a sponsor of Checking for Charity 2020