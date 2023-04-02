Local politician of Islamic faith opens home to Greater Bangor community

There are 1.8 billion Muslims in the world. Bangor School Committee chairperson Marwa Hassanien said she wants to help Mainers learn more about Ramadan.

BANGOR, Maine — Millions of Muslims are observing Ramadan from late March until late April. With 1.8 billion Muslims around the world, some local leaders in Maine are doing their best to educate people about the holiday.

Bangor School Committee chairperson Marwa Hassanien hosted a communal gathering to share the principles of the Islamic faith and Ramadan with others in the Greater Bangor area and foster a better understanding of Islam in the community.

"I thought, 'This is wonderful,'" Hassanien said about her idea to host a communal gathering. "It really gathers friends, and you share blessings, and you have a good time. I said, 'You know, why don't I do this with Ramadan? I've never done this before, and I don't think it has been done here in Bangor.' I said, 'I would love to extend an invitation to the community at-large to come here to share the blessings [and] to really ask more questions because I do get a lot of questions about Ramadan.'"

Hassanien said Ramadan is a time of "God consciousness", filled with forgiveness and reflections about blessings in life. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims are expected to fast from sunrise until sunset daily, read the Quran, and extend blessings to others.

Hassanien said that pinch of hunger felt while fasting is a reminder about those who are less fortunate who go perpetually hungry. She said opening her home for a communal gathering is a way for her way to share her blessings with others and demystify the Islamic faith and Ramadan.



Hassanien said she loves exchanges of fellowship with other faith traditions, since she's often invited by friends in the community to Christmas and New Year's parties or even cookie exchanges.

Ramadan started on March 22. It will culminate with a big feast, Eid al-Fitr, on April 21.