Water safety training isn't just for lifeguards at this Waterville community center

Before summer begins, the Alfond Youth and Community Center is offering water safety courses for those of all levels.

Example video title will go here for this video

WATERVILLE, Maine — When it comes to summer jobs, being a lifeguard is arguably not the worst one on the list.

With summer approaching, state parks are looking for certified lifeguards. Learning basic rescue skills is a start, and it just might help save a life.



To get to lifeguard training, you must first pass basic safety skills. If you have the desire and not necessarily the aptitude, the Alfond Youth and Community Center designed a plan for you.

Lauren Dwyer, Aquatics Director at the Alfond Youth and Community Center, explained why learning basic safety skills at any level is a good thing.

"[The] basic water rescue course is really great for childcare providers or if you are attending a lake with a group this summer. It teaches you the basics of how to recognize a distressed swimmer."

She explained how lifeguard training takes those learned skills one step further.

"You have to swim 300 yards, which is a total of twelve lengths, of either continuous freestyle with your head in the water or breaststroke. Swim the length of the pool on your back with a 'brick on the chest' which is a simulation exercise of saving someone."



Other exercises such as "diving for rings, is kind of like swimming in a lake growing up, or swimming in a pool, you kind of just go down dive for a toy."

Dwyer said the center will work with anyone over fifteen years from basic water safety to lifeguard certification.

Whether you are a whitewater rafting guy, or whether you are a lifeguard at the pool, waterfront, lake, a pond, a childcare provider. These classes offer that. We have something for everybody."

Ten people have already signed up for the lifeguard certification course this spring.

It took Sean Walsh a few years to get to this point. He said he remembers his first experience saving a life with the basic skills he had. Walsh said he's eager to get into the lifeguard training program this spring so he can save lives and earn some extra cash.

"I saved my nephew's life a long time ago in the pool. I just went underwater, picked him up. He was bobbing up and down," he said.

Since then, Sean said he's been determined to become a lifeguard.

"Keeping the kids safe and protected is good. Just being a lifeguard seems cool... seeing them in the movies or whatever," he added.

His father, Ken Walsh, is the CEO at the Alfond Youth and Community Center and said his first job was being a lifeguard more than 45 years ago.

"For boys and girls, for everyone who’s was looking for a summer job, and have the opportunity to really make a big impact to this community, lifeguarding is there," Ken said. "Now it’s really touching to have my son that is considering the same thing."

Lifeguard training begins next week from Monday through Thursday starting at 9 a.m. Water safety training will be held beginning in May.

For more information, visit the Alfond Youth and Community Center’s website.