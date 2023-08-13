Annual yard sale estimated to make thousands to benefit cats in need

This year, HART is hoping to raise $60,000, surpassing last year's total of $52,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

CUMBERLAND, Maine — The Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) of Maine held its annual yard sale fundraising money to help provide essential care to hundreds of cats.

In years past, about 10 percent of the organization's yearly budget was funded through the proceeds of the event, according to HART board member Joann Wallace.

This year, HART is hoping to raise $60,000, surpassing last year's total of $52,000.

Wallace said without the generosity of the community and volunteers, HART wouldn't be able to grow this event every year.

"It's become a major fundraiser for HART and all the community is involved in it and our volunteers, as you see, they stand in parking lots pricing. They get sweaty, dirty every day and just work, work, work," Wallace said.

She said seeing all of the money they raise makes all of the hard work over the past five weeks worth it.

"It's real encouraging for all of the volunteers when they see all of the positive response and the money that we raised," she said.