Fall fun is about to take over the L.L. Bean campus in Freeport, ME.

Thousands of pumpkins will be carved (and lit at 5:00 PM rain or shine), a costume parade led by Miss Maine, face painting and children’s games, live music and Mad Science of Maine will fill the afternoon of Saturday, October 19 for those attending Camp Sunshine’s Pumpkin Festival.

Camp Sunshine

All proceeds from the day will go towards Camp Sunshine, which provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child’s illness.

Can’t make the festival, but still want to be a part of it, for just $10, you can sponsor a pumpkin for this year's festival and help support Camp Sunshine! Everyone who sponsors a pumpkin will be entered to win one of ten $100 LL Bean Gift Cards! Click here for more information.

Looking to volunteer at the festival? We have you covered. Click here for more information.

The Pumpkin Festival will also be showing HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 2 on Friday, October 18 at dusk on the L.L. Bean Campus at Discovery Park. So bring some chairs, blankets and the family for a free movie night.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Jess Conley and Mike Slifer will be at the Pumpkin Festival on Saturday from Noon - 2:00PM with Stormy. Stop by and say hi.

NCM is a proud media sponsor of Camp Sunshine's Pumpkin Festival.