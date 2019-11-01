PORTLAND, Maine — The developer behind a plan to build a 93 room boutique hotel and mixed used facility on Fishermen's Wharf has scrapped the hotel part from the plan. The decision, made clear in a letter sent to the city of Portland this week.

Fisherman's Wharf hotel application Fisherman's Wharf in Portland is amending plans for waterfront project

It was a plan that was met with resistance from members of the commercial fishing industry who say overcrowding along Commercial Street and the finger wharves is a daily challenge.

RELATED: Fishermen say boutique hotel vision threatens working waterfront

“After many discussions with the Bateman family, I’d like to thank them for taking this important step, as we did not think a hotel use on the waterfront side of Commercial Street was compatible with our working waterfront,” said City Manager Jon Jennings in a news release. “This change will go far in addressing one of the major concerns we heard from the fishermen of our working waterfront. I also want to thank City staff for the work they have done and continue to do to make the working waterfront viable for generations to come.”

RELATED: Portland's Working Waterfront Group to hold first meeting

"We are hopeful that our amendment request will help a successful path forward for all concerned parties," David Bateman wrote in his letter to the city.

RELATED: 'Their livelihood matters for our livelihood': Portland approves six-month development freeze

RELATED: Fate of Portland's waterfront remains unclear

RELATED: Waterfront woes and what’s to learn from a New England neighbor

This story will be updated.