ORRINGTON, Maine — Fire investigators pulled a man and a woman's body from the remains of a house fire on Brewer Lake Road in Orrington early Saturday morning. Three other people escaped with minor injuries.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire appears to have started in a first floor bedroom, which was occupied by a man and a woman. The fire quickly spread to the second floor, where three people were sleeping. Investigators say one man escaped from the second floor using the stairs. The bodies of the two people who died were found on the second floor.

Survivors were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation at the scene. The bodies will be transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta.

Investigators say the house had a working smoke detector and was destroyed in the fire.