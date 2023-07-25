Maine's implied warranty law helping people save money

The law protects consumers from unexpected product breakdowns within four years from the purchase date.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — We've all been there: purchasing an expensive household appliance or product, only to have it break down shortly after.

Many consumers opt for protection plans or warranties to safeguard their investments, but what if there was a law that offered protection without the need for additional expenses?

In Maine, there's a lesser-known gem called the Implied Warranty of Merchantability Law that serves as a safety net for consumers facing unexpected defects in their products.

In Maine, consumers are granted certain rights under the Implied Warranty of Merchantability Law.

According to the law, if a product develops a significant defect within four years of its purchase date, the seller or manufacturer is obligated to cover repair or replacement costs.

Despite the presence of this beneficial law, many consumers remain unaware of its existence.

Jonathan Sahrbeck, an attorney in Maine, expressed his concern.

"I talk to many people that don't know when they buy a product it should last them four years," he said.

The lack of awareness about this protection law has led to numerous instances of consumers feeling helpless when their products break down prematurely.

One homeowner, Tal Franklin of Portland, had a harrowing experience with his newly purchased Whirlpool washer and dryer set. When finally installed and used, the washer stopped working after just one cycle.

Franklin contacted the manufacturer, only to be informed that the warranty had expired, leaving him with hefty repair bills.

Unaware of the Implied Warranty of Merchantability Law, he felt he had no choice but to pay for the repairs.

"I was wondering how this is fair since we only used it once, and it didn't work," Frankin said.

Once he learned about the Implied Warranty of Merchantability Law, he realized that he had a way to seek reimbursement for the repair costs.

By sending a formal letter to the seller or manufacturer, requesting repairs or replacements within 30 days, consumers can prompt the required action.

Franklin followed the procedure, and within the allotted timeframe, he and his family received a check for the cost of repairs.

So, the next time you find yourself facing a product breakdown, remember the Maine Implied Warranty of Merchantability Law and your right to demand repairs or replacements from the seller or manufacturer within four years of purchase.