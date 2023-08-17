Minimum wage workers have to work 56 hours a week to afford rent, study says

Out of Reach released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition outlines how rent prices are outpacing wages across the country.

PORTLAND, Maine — A recent study released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition is outlining how rent is often outpacing wages across the country and in Maine. Many renters are feeling the pinch.

"We didn't want to see [rent] go up by 10 percent every year," said Portland renter Joe Stohlman, who added he moved to Maine after being priced out of other New England communities.

To prevent higher rent increases, he decided to ask his landlord if he could buy it from them. He said they "luckily" agreed.

"It shouldn't require luck for someone to be able to afford their living," Stohlman added.

Fifty-six hours. That's how long a Mainer earning minimum wage must work each week to afford a one-bedroom apartment at Fair Market Price, according to the study.

The study also factors in the common standards of not spending more than 30 percent of gross income on rent and utilities.

"Five years ago, we were always told we need to be making three times your rent, and that's just not reasonable. And that hasn't been reasonable for years," Stohlman added.

As outlined in the study, rent is seemingly unreachable for around 27 percent of renters in Maine who are making an income 30 percent below the average median income.

For those 27 percent, they would be able to afford a $700 dollar a month rent, around $300 below the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment.

"We need to take action, and lawmakers are seeing that every day in Augusta," Policymaker BJ McCollister of the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition said.

He says a lack of affordable housing in Maine is likely the root of the problem, something the state currently is working to fix with recent funding that will be used to create subsidy programs statewide.

"Maine right now is currently 20,000 units behind for affordable housing," McCollister added.

But efforts don't stop there. Officials say continued investments in resources like heating and rental assistance have helped in the past when rent is tight. Currently, the Maine State Housing Authority offers assistance for renters and incentives for landlords to lease to low-income housing tenants.

"[Rent] just squeezes out other household needs that people have and puts pressures on household budgets," MSHA Dan Brennan said.