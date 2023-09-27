x
The craze of Taylor Swift's Kansas City football game attendance reaches Maine

A Bangor store is dealing with the supply and demand fallout.
Credit: Jordan Sartor-Francis

BANGOR, Maine — Taylor Swift's attendance at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game caused an upward economic trend. For example, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, saw a nearly 400% increase in the sales of his jersey sales.

Swift's influence has reached Maine as well. 

"She is a very talented musician and a fashion icon. I don't know if anyone noticed, but last Sunday, she wore a pair of 550s to the Chief's game. And we sell a lot of 550s," Chris Bryant, owner and operator of Bangor's White Lobster, said.

White Lobster is a vintage apparel and sneaker store situated in downtown Bangor. It is struggling to keep up with the demand of fans wanting Taylor Swift t-shirts. 

"Last one I had was a very nice one from her 07 era and literally it sold before I could get it tagged and put on the shelf. Her stuff goes quick," Bryant said. 

