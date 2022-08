City officials voted unanimously to approve the plan.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Planning Board voted on Monday night to approve plans to bring the first Costco to Maine.

Officials voted unanimously to bring the membership-only retail store to the Downs Development.

A gas station and around 790 spaces will also come alongside the store.

Scarborough town officials said site work will begin in the fall, with the store likely to open in late 2023 or early 2024.