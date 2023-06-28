Puritan Medical Products announces layoffs at facilities in Pittsfield

The company announced it will permanently lay off those on temporary furlough at its Pittsfield facilities and reduce the number of administrative staff.

MAINE, USA — A Guilford-based company known for COVID-19 swab manufacturing is laying off a number of employees at its Pittsfield facilities, effective the last week of June.

On Wednesday, Puritan Medical Labs announced it will be laying off 272 workers, including those on temporary furlough at its Pittsfield facilities and reducing the number of administrative staff due to "adverse business conditions," according to a news release from the company.

The company said it will also be consolidating all manufacturing operations to its Maine facilities and will close its Orlinda, Tennessee facility.

Medical insurance, plus dental and vision insurance—if applicable—will continue to be provided by Puritan for workers who were temporarily furloughed, the company said.

"These actions are the latest – and hopefully last – measures taken in response to the post-COVID downturn," Puritan said in the news release.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the Maine Department of Labor regarding the status of a WARN notice from the company, but has not yet received a response.

Puritan Medical Labs was also contacted by NEWS CENTER Maine for a total number of Maine employees affected by the June layoffs.