Fishing Association starts program to support local fishermen impacted by pandemic

MAINE, USA — Many Mainers who catch groundfish like cod and haddock and flounder have been struggling during the pandemic.

A lot of the premium grade fish goes to restaurants, and a slowdown in that industry has hurt fishermen, too, so the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association started a program to help them.

Fisherman Feeding Mainers provides direct financial relief to fishermen by helping them supply schools, food banks, and families in need with healthy Maine seafood.

Ben Martens, the Executive Director of the Association said the fish is purchased directly from participating fishermen to create a livable wage. Local processors then cut, package, and freeze the fish which is then donated to the Good Shephard Food Bank, local schools, and other community organizations.

Martens hopes Mainers will support local fishermen right now.

"We got great support from an anonymous foundation to kickstart this project, but we’re still looking to raise additional funds to keep it going in and hit our goal of 100,000 meals donated for Mainers. Really it’s a fantastic win-win in these really trying times in that we’re keeping fishermen on the water, we’re keeping our working waterfront working, and then we’re feeding people right now at a time when there’s a lot of folks that are struggling," he said.

If you are interested in knowing more or how you can get involved in the Fisherman Feeding Mainers program, click here.