According to the Maine Marine Patrol, it is an adult minke whale. Officials with 'Marine Mammals of Maine' are collecting samples to determine what happened.

PORTLAND, Maine — A dead whale washed ashore on Peaks Island Saturday. Officials with Marine Mammals of Maine are taking samples to determine what happened to the whale.

An official with the Maine Marine Patrol said the whale is believed to be an adult minke whale. The agency is assisting the Marine Mammals of Maine with its investigation.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the patrol division for additional information.