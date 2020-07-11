Downtown Bangor will start looking more festive

The Downtown Bangor Beautification Committee hung holiday lights on more than 100 light poles and trees to help 'brighten' spirits around the city

BANGOR, Maine — If you take a drive around downtown Bangor when the sun is down, you'll notice the holiday spirit is already on full display.

On Saturday, the Downtown Bangor Beautification Committee finished setting up its annual holiday light decorations around light poles and trees in and around downtown.

Greg Edwards is the Co-Chair of the Committee and said this year he's lucky as the weather was perfect to finish the lights.

In years past, Edwards added, the cold and rainy weather made the decorating process unpleasant but he had no complaints on a perfect fall day this year.

Although the weather was perfect, 2020 has been anything but. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, an ongoing Presidential Election, and social justice issues dominating American society, Edwards is hopeful these lights will brighten people's spirits.

"Everything we can do to make downtown a beacon of light through this crisis will be a little bit of a help," he said.

The lights were donated by Edwards, Faust & Smith, CPAs and were all hung up before nightfall Saturday.

Downtown Bangor is the location for many small businesses and restaurants in the city and Edwards said the local shops have been hit hard in the last eight months.

He added the lights can provide hope for all those in Bangor.