WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 53-year-old Sylvie Markiewicz

She was last seen Monday morning, and she did not go to work yesterday, Westbrook police said.

Sylvie is 5’10”, 195 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She drives a white 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck with the license plate 7671VU.