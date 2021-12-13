Maine Veterans Project receives $4,000 utility trailer donation

Maine Veterans Project will use the trailer to take veterans outdoors, haul firewood, and for recreational purposes.

BANGOR, Maine — One group is on a mission to help those who served, and Monday morning in Bangor, the Maine Veterans Project received a welcome holiday boost.

UScellular donated a $4,000 utility trailer to the Maine Veterans Project.

The trailer will be used for recreational purposes with veterans and to help deliver firewood to veterans in need of heating assistance during the winter.

And when it's not making deliveries, the nonprofit will put it to good use, helping veterans enjoy the great outdoors.

A representative for UScellular said this gift is among 70 donations the company will make to different organizations, to help connect people with its local communities, and spread joy this holiday season.

The trailer will be used to help veterans have a better time outdoors while ice fishing, camping, and during other recreational activities.



Maine Veterans Project President and Founder Doc Goodwin said he's anxiously waiting for ice to form on lakes to take some veterans out to fish.

"When we have ice fishing-based events, we can bring adaptive equipment out, get more veterans on the ice that otherwise couldn't be. We could actually turn that trailer into a mobile command post. We could put tents on it, warming stations, take it to the ice with us. The options are endless with it," Goodwin said.

Goodwin added the donation of this trailer will allow hundreds of veterans to better enjoy some of the great outdoor spots that Maine has to offer.

