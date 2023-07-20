PACT Act: Thousands of Maine veterans may qualify. Here's how.

If you were exposed to burn pits during service, you have until Aug. 9 to apply. But Sen. Angus King's office said to apply within the next week.

MAINE, USA — Tens of thousands of veterans in Maine may qualify for PACT Act benefits. The PACT act was signed into law in 2022 and opens the door for millions of veterans around the country that were exposed to toxic chemicals during their service.

This includes those in the Iraq War exposed to burn pits and in the Vietnam War who were exposed to agent orange.

According to the office of Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, 40 percent of the 140,000 thousand veterans living in Maine have potentially been exposed to toxins during service.

King's office said 2,862 Maine veterans have already applied, leaving around 50,000 who are still eligible.

"Veterans in Maine that feel they have a claim that feel they've been exposed to a burn pit should get in touch with the VA by next week," King said.

For veterans who have already applied to the program, it is already starting to help.

"I was affected by burn pits in Iraq, and I have prostate cancer," Chip Ridky said.

Ridky served in Iraq in the Air Force in 2004 and 2005.

He said burning plastics and batteries happened multiple times at their camps.

"I remember the most beautiful fires I've ever seen in multiple different colors, but it was all toxins in the air," Ridky said. "My exposure, as well as many other veterans who were exposed to those, we lived in it and couldn't get away ... because we lived on base."

King said while the deadline of Aug. 9 looms, it's important to apply beforehand to know if you actually do qualify.

"It is so important veterans are available for thousands of dollars in payments," King said.

Don Kimball, a retired Air Force veteran who served during the Cold War, said the PACT Act is a must for veterans who served in Iraq and others who were exposed to certain toxic chemicals, but he wants to see future proposals have an even broader list of toxins that would be covered for veterans.

"When they got there and raised their right hand, they were told they were going to fight for the constitution. They weren't told they would be exposed to radiation, HFR, PFAS. We owe veterans so much and taking care of whatever health concerns there are," Kimball said.

To apply for the PACT Act, you can contact your local VA. To see if you qualify, you can visit this link.