BANGOR, Maine — If you've been through downtown Bangor recently and feel like you've been seeing more art work on the side of buildings, you're right, they haven't always been there.

More than 20 new wheat paste murals have been posted throughout downtown Bangor and will stay there for the summer. It's part of an effort by the city, and Bangor's beautification committee to bring more people downtown.

"We want you to come down. We want you to walk around downtown. Get something to eat, shop enjoy the downtown as well as a see some beautiful local art," said chairperson of the beautification committee and co-owner of the Rock and Art Shop Annette Sohns.

In addition to the new art, there's also a selfie scavenger that goes with it, organized by the Maine Highlands.

If anyone takes a selfie in front of five different murals, and posts them to Instagram with the hashtags #BangorMurals, #BGRWheatpaste, and #DowntownBangor, they will be entered in a drawing for two free waterfront concert tickets for the end of the season.

The contest will run from July 1 through the end of the month, however the murals will stay up through the fall.

"It creates that gallery in the streets experience that adds an added layer of excitement to downtown," said City of Bangor downtown coordinator Betsy Lundy. "A person can really build a day around taking in the art."

You can learn more about the murals through the downtown Bangor website here.

To learn more about the contest to win two free waterfront concert tickets, visit the Maine Highlands website here.