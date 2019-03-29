PORTLAND, Maine — Everyday Maine. That’s the name of the latest exhibition housed in the University of New England's Art Gallery. It tells the story of, well, everyday life in the Pine Tree State.

"Maine people at work, at play, at home", said UNE curator Steve Halpert about the content of the artwork.

The photos were all taken in Maine by a cohort of 73 Maine-based photographers. The exhibit was first shown in Augusta at the Holocaust and Human Rights Center.

"This whole show I think gives a good bigger picture of what Maine’s all about and the diversity of what goes on here," said photographer Tim Greenway.

To these photographers, daily life in Maine is anything but ordinary.

"It’s as magical to me as the streets in Paris. It's just how we live, where we live, and how we kind of appreciate each other," said photographer Diane Hudson.

The photographers hope their photos allow locals, and those "from away", to fall in love with Maine through another lens.

"They hear 'Oh, everyday Maine,' and they understand what that means once they’ve seen all the photos here," said photographer Oliver Beardsley-Stites.

"They will see themselves. They’ll see themselves through somebody else's eyes," said Halpert.

The exhibition will be on display at UNE's Art Gallery through June 25.