Choosing the right houseplant and how to take care of it

Gardening with Gutner talks with an expert about how to choose the right houseplants for your home and how to not kill them.

MAINE, USA — Houseplants may be beautiful to look at, but they are also good for us. Studies have shown that houseplants clean the air, reduce stress, improve sleep, and combat depression and anxiety.

That's why having houseplants in our homes can improve our lives. But which plants to choose and how to take care of them are important questions. Gardening with Gutner went to an expert to learn more.

Melissa Madigan takes care of all the houseplants for sale at Skillins Greenhouses in Falmouth.

"Well, the first thing you want to think about is what do you have for light in your house. Where are you putting this plant," Madigan said as she began to show examples of plants for low and bright light situations.

Succulents are a very popular plant, but they require bright light, and they need to be watered in a specific way.

"Like I always say water with intention," Madigan instructed. "Make sure you're watering the plant well. It's coming out the bottom, but you're not going to let it sit in that water. After about half an hour you're going to dump what's ever left over."

Another popular plant is the fiddle-leaf fig tree which is actually very easy to care for and has a wider range of light requirements.

"It's a medium light plant. Now medium has a range. There's a low medium to a bright medium. These are kind of like right in the middle. So they can adapt to whatever. A lot of plants will do that," the plant expert explained.

Houseplants are very affordable, but they can also be very expensive. Madigan is in charge of some plants that sell for hundreds of dollars.

"It's variegation. That is what's so unusual about that. It's their DNA that takes it. So no two plants are alike. They are all different. They are all beautiful," Madigan revealed. "They grow in rainforests and various places around the world. Most of them South America."

No matter which plant you choose, you will need to know how to pot your plant.

"If you're unsure if your plant needs to be repotted or not, when you water it does it come all the way through without stopping in between? If the answer is yes, it might be time to repot it. Also, if you see roots coming out the bottom of your pot. Another good clue that you need to repot your plant," Madigan said.

Steps for repotting:

Pick a pot that is not too big for the plant. If the root-to-soil ratio is too heavy on the soil side the plant can't deal with it.

Line your pot with a small piece of landscape fabric, coffee filter, or cheesecloth over the hole in the bottom of the pot.

Do not use rocks in the bottom of your pot. Rocks just eat of soil space the plant will want to have.

Put your soil in the pot then take the plant out of the container and put it in the soil.

Make sure you break up your roots so they don't keep growing in a circle which will lead to root failure.

Houseplants can add so much to your home and improve your life. Using the tips that houseplant expert Melissa Madigan provided, you will be able to choose the right plant for your space and nurture it for a long-lasting life but be very careful, you might get addicted!